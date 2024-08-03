Johnston went deep in the Copa America with Canada and now has a wedding to look forward to

Alistair Johnston has cause to look back on the summer of '24 fondly.

The Celtic right-back started it off by pocketing the Premiership and Scottish Cup double, and then jetted over to the United States to help Canada reach the semi-finals of the Copa America. Johnston's performances were so strong that he ended up being named in the team of the tournament, recognition for his all-action displays that epitomised Canada's overall competition.

The celebrations didn't end there, though. On his return to Scotland, Johnston popped the question to his partner Peyton in Turnberry, and can now call her his fiancee. Life is certainly good for the 25-year-old from Vancouver.

"It was amazing," Johnston said of playing at the Copa America. "There's something special about representing your country, especially in a major tournament like that. We've never, as a nation, played in the Copa America before. It's always been one of those ones you watch growing up. There's the World Cup, then the next tier down is the Euros and Copa America. It was cool to be a part of that.

"To go out there and test yourself against some of the biggest and best football nations like Argentina, was pretty special. It was an amazing experience for our entire group. It bodes really well, building into hosting a World Cup in 2026. You want to be playing in as many big tournaments as possible to get that learning experience under the belt. We showed progression from where we were in the 2022 World Cup. It was really positive for us. It was a really exciting and enjoyable summer.

Alistair Johnston has won five trophies in 18 months at Celtic | SNS Group

Johnston is modest when asked to discuss his team of the tournament nomination. "It's a special honour to look at a tournament XI and see your name playing right back behind Messi at right wing!" he smiled. "At the same time, it really could have been anyone in our team that got into that best XI.

"So many guys had monster tournaments, especially in our back line. It felt like it could have been any of us. It was obviously nice to get that honour. At the same time, it's just an honour - I would have definitely traded that for a chance to play in the final."

It was Messi and Argentina who put paid to that particular dream, but any lingering disappointment would have dissipated rapidly when Peyton said yes to his marriage request. It made all the research worthwhile as he scoured Google images for the perfect location to pose such a question in Scotland.

"It worked out well," explained Johnston. "I was looking at places to do it and so many guys had recommended different spots within Scotland. found that one on Google images actually, flipping through. When I saw the backdrop, I thought it was lovely and it will always be a reminder of our time together in Scotland.

"No matter where we go for the rest of our lives, Scotland will be a special place for us. I have been here for 18 months now but it feels a lot longer because so much has happened. We love it here and it's been a great time, on and off the pitch.

Johnston challenges Julian Alvarez during Canada's Copa America run | AFP via Getty Images

"There have been so many trophies but also big moments in my life, getting engaged, getting a dog and all these different things that have helped me mature. It doesn't feel like my 20s are flying past and long may that continue."

Given an extended break due to his international exertions, Johnston returned to full Celtic training this week and is contention to feature on flag day as Celtic begin their 2024/25 title defence against Kilmarnock at home on Sunday. Brendan Rodgers' men have performed well in pre-season, defeating Manchester City and Chelsea, and confidence is high within the squad for another strong campaign.

"We are in a good place and we are getting better," said Johnston. "That comes with time, learning the system under the new manager and feeling more and more comfortable with it. You saw that under the previous manager as well, going into the second season. You saw the level that everyone took up and how the team played.

"Within this building, we're expecting to have a similar step. Last season we were winning games, while sometimes looking a little cagey. Hopefully, this time we can really stomp down our foot and show our authority in games, because that's what we are.That's what we can be. We have enough talent and quality in this changing room to do that.

"We're all excited by that and the results we got in pre-season backed up our progress. This is a really big year for us in terms of taking that next step, not only domestically, but in Europe as well. It's going to be an unbelievable opportunity with this new set up with the Champions League being a minimum of eight group stage matches, if you want to call it a group stage.

Johnston is in line to face Kilmarnock in the season opener | SNS Group

"It's going to give us multiple opportunities to play at the biggest stage in club football and show that we belong, Man City and Chelsea saw that we can compete in the friendly games. I think that's opened the eyes of some people. If we can keep that form going and continue to build on that, we really can make some noise in Europe."

Johnston has only been in Scottish football for 18 months but already has five medals in his back pocket. "It feels like a good trophy haul," he said. "But then you look over and you see Calum McGregor and James Forrest. You realise you're still a long way off it. When you look at those guys, you see how hungry they are every single day when it comes to training and how desperate they are to win every trophy.

"You see how much it means to them. It really helps the young guys like myself and some of the other guys who just haven't won as much, to keep that same motivation going into every season. There's never been a lack of that motivation. Again, our fans are very good at letting us know that trophies mean a lot here.

"Going into this season, it's the exact same as every season in terms of we're looking to lift up every trophy we possibly can. That's an exciting thing and that's an exciting part about being at Celtic. That's why you want to join a club like this. is that there are those expectations. You can't be afraid to shy away from it because if you do shy away from it, you're going to put yourself in a difficult position with yourself and the fans.