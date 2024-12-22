Why Celtic were missing four starters against Dundee United as Nicolas Kuhn injury addressed

Brendan Rodgers has say on Tannadice stalemate

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Nicolas Kuhn will not be out long-term after the winger missed the goalless draw at Dundee United with a knee injury.

Rodgers said the player felt a "twinge" the day before the match and his absence was felt as Celtic dropped league points for only the second time this season and for the first time on the road to end a run of eight straight victories.

Celtic were also without three of their first-choice back four as central defensive partners Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty were absent through illness while right-back Alistair Johnston was nursing an ongoing hip injury.

Rodgers hopes to have all four players back for the visit of Motherwell on Boxing Day but admitted he has yet to learn the full extent of Kuhn's injury.

“Nicolas was a bit tentative with his knee so we didn’t want to risk that," Rodgers said. “I don’t know [if he will be out for longer]. Hopefully not. He hadn't trained all week and then felt a twinge on Saturday in his knee. We're hoping it's not going to be long term. I will find out more on Monday. He’d been running and moving okay but he felt a slight twinge when he passed the ball and we're hoping it will be okay for Thursday."

Celtic's Callum McGregor shakes hands with Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham at full time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rodgers was not downbeat despite seeing his team's lead at the top of the William Hill Premiership cut to nine points after Rangers moved above Aberdeen into second-place with a 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday. Strong winds made for difficult playing conditions at Tannadice but the Celtic boss refused to use the conditions and the absences as an excuse.

“Both sets of players dealt with the wind really well, because it was a real challenge," Rodgers said. "We had enough of the ball and the only thing that was missing was that final touch.

“We arrived into the area often enough but we couldn’t hit the target in the first half. We never made the keeper work and then in the second half, give credit to Dundee United for the way they defended.

“We still arrived into all the areas we wanted to but we just couldn’t make the breakthrough. Then the longer the game goes on, the more the opposition get some motivation.

"We are greedy to win every game but nine points clear, with a trophy in the cabinet, and doing well in the Champions League, it's been a good period for us."

United manager Jim Goodwin expressed pride in his team's performance but insisted he took no extra encouragement from the Celtic teamsheet before kick-off.

"No, because I think the strength and depth that Celtic have got, it's quite remarkable in terms of the like-for-like changes that they can make," he said.

"I know guys in the media and pundits and that will talk about the players that Celtic were missing, and we'll talk about the conditions.