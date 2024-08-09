Brendan Rodgers reveals the current transfer state-of-play

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Adam Idah will complete a return to Celtic by the end of the transfer window.

The Celtic manager has placed the Norwich City striker among his top signing targets this summer following his impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.

Celitc have submitted an improved offer for the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international after the Canaries turned down an official bid, while Idah is facing disciplinary action from his club for missing a pre-season flight to Austria.

Idah scored nine times in 19 appearances for Celtic last season including the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers as he helped the club secure a league and cup double.

When asked about the potential transfer, Rodgers said: “I’m hoping by the end of the window that can be done, with some others. Yeah, God willing, we can get that sorted along with one or two other players. ”

Celtic have revamped their goalkeeping department but have yet to sign any new outfield players this summer having re-signed Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo followng a loan spell.

They have also yet to spend any significant money with the arrival of Bernardo offset by the sale of Oh Hyeon-gyu to Genk.

With recent club accounts showing cash reserves of around £70million and an update to the stock exchange issued this week which stated earning for last season would be “significantly higher than previous expectations”, Celtic fans are somewhat dismayed by the lack of transfer spending ahead their return to the Champions League.

Rodgers, who has Daizen Maeda back fit for Sunday’s trip to face Hibs, said: “I’ve said it before, recruitment is vital for success on the football pitch.

“It’s bringing in the players that allow you to elevate the game, especially when you go up the levels into the Champions League, your recruitment of players is crucial.

“Especially in the big clubs, if you don’t get it right, you have very little chance to put it right. If you don’t bring in a player that fits your style and is suitable for the football that you want to play, to improve that player when there’s very little training time is very difficult.

“That’s why you want to get, not just a player in, but to get the right player in that can elevate the team’s game and he’s at a sufficient level that then allows you to improve him. That’s absolutely key.

“I’m looking by the end of the window and that is when you can judge.

“Supporters want to see that the team on the pitch is absolutely right and as coaches and managers we want the players in as quick as we can to get them integrated into the squad.

“But if we can get to the end of August and have a stronger squad than what finished last season, it will still be a successful window for us.

“But I totally get that to have success on the football pitch, you need to recruit and you need to recruit the best possible players that you can, if you want to achieve in European football.”

The future of Matt O’Riley remains uncertain with Brighton the latest club reported to be considering a bid after Southampton and Atalanta had offers rejected. But Rodgers maintained the midfielder is focused on his job.

“The behaviour and the respect shown to everything and what it is we’re trying to do has been brilliant, even though there have been bids put in,” Rodgers said. “And for the likes of Matt, he’s been absolutely fantastic.

“Some people might say, well do you have to be not nice to get a move? Well, that’s not really the case. He’s a good guy and his training’s exemplary.

“And if a club meets the valuation that the club thinks he will go or he can go, then that will happen.