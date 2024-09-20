Rodgers’ men one of 15 teams to record a win

Celtic remain in second place in the Champions League after the gameweek one fixtures were concluded on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ men thrashed Slovan Bratislava 5-1 at home on Wednesday night to ignite their European campaign and can now focus on domestic matters for the next two weeks knowing that they are in a strong position following the opening round of matches,

Bayern Munich are the only team above them by virtue of destroying Dinamo Zagreb - who Celtic play in December - 9-2 at the Allianz Arena. It was a result that cost Dinamo manager Sergej Jakirovic his job, with the Croatian champions acting immediately after such a humiliating result.

Celtic are second in the Champions League standings after the first round of fixtures. | SNS Group

On Thursday, Bayer Leverkusen did their best to take second spot from Celtic, posting an impressive 4-0 win away at Feyenoord. The sit third third in the standings, with Aston Villa, Dortmund - Celtic’s next opponents - and Sparta Prague just behind on goal difference after they all chalked up 3-0 successes over the first three nights of action.

Fifteen teams in total won across the first round of Champions League fixtures, with only three stalemates - one of which came on Thursday night in Bergamo. Atalanta, who Celtic face in matchday three, held Arsenal to a goalless draw. The game was notable for an incredible double save from Gunners keeper David Raya, who stopped Mateo Retegui’s penalty and then leapt up to thwart a certain goal from the rebound.

Elsewhere on Thursday, former Rangers forward Abdallah Sima netted the winner for Brest as the French minnows marked their Champions League debut with a 2-1 triumph over Sturm Graz in Brittany. Young Scotland right-back Max Johnston made his bow in the competition, coming on as an early substitute for the Austrians.

Arsenal's David Raya made a stunning double-save against Atalanta. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In the three other matches on Thursday, Benfica won 2-1 away at Red Star Belgrade, Atletico Madrid struck late to defeat Leipzig 2-1 at home and Monaco overcame ten-man Barcelona by the same scoreline at the Stade Louis II.

Celtic are next in action on October 1 when they travel to Dortmund, before facing Atalanta away on October 23. They then host Leipzig on November 5 and Club Brugge on November 27, followed by a trip to Dinamo Zagreb on December 10. They have two matches in January, at home to Young Boys on the 22nd before closing off the group-phase campaign away at Aston Villa on the 29th.