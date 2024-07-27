All the details for the next phase of the League Cup

With the Premier Sports Cup group stages set to conclude this weekend, all eyes will be on the draw for the last 16 of the competition, which takes place on Sunday evening.

Following four rounds of pool-phase fixtures across July, the tournament moves into a knock-out format next month, with Scotland's European participants entering at the second-round stage.

We talk you through all the details:

When is the Premier Sports Cup last-16 draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup will take place this Sunday, July 28. It will be broadcast live on Premier Sports following their coverage of Motherwell v Partick Thistle, which kicks off at 3pm.

Who is in the last 16?

The top five from last season's Premiership - Celtic, holders Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren - are already in the hat, while Dundee are also there having already won their group with a game to spare. They will be joined by the seven other group winners plus the three best runners-up.

Who are the seeds?

The eight seeded clubs in the draw will be European representatives, plus the three group winners with the best records.

When does the last 16 take place?

Second-round ties are scheduled for the weekend of August 17/18 and are subject to TV selections.

How can I watch the draw?