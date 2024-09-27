How to watch St Johnstone v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic will look to maintain their 100 per cent record in all competitions when they face managerless St Johnstone in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers takes his in-form Celtic side to Perth on the back of an 16-match winning sequence stretching back into last season since a 3-3 draw with Rangers at Ibrox on April 7.

It has been an impressive start to the campaign for the defending champions, who are sitting top of the Premiership table with a maximum 15 points from five matches, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Celtic also sit second top of the Champions League after matchday one following a 5-1 home win over Slovan Bratislava while they also made it through to the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a 5-2 win over Falkirk last weekend.

St Johnstone have endured a more difficult start to the season having parted company with manager Craig Levein after a run of four consecutive defeats. Saints have collected only four points from their opening six matches and sit 10th in the standings.

Interim manager Andy Kirk will take charge for a second time after overseeing a 3-3 draw at Ross County last weekend where his side threw away a 3-1 lead going into the 87th minute.

Managerless St Johnstone face a tough task against a rampant Celtic side at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Celtic v St Johnstone match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture will take place at McDiarmid Park, Perth on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Celtic v St Johnstone TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 5.15pm. Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription.

Celtic v St Johnstone live stream

Subscribers can watch the match live on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app.

Celtic v St Johnstone team news

Celtic have a major doubt over centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers who remains asbent from training after sitting out the 5-2 victory over Falkirk last week with a foot injury. Right-back Alistair Johnston also missed that match with a back complaint but is likely to return after rejoining his Celtic teammates in training this week.

St Johnstone duo Benjamin Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh remain suspended while Uche Ikpeazu (knee) and Sam McClelland (Achilles) are still absent. Mackenzie Kirk is also a doubt after limping out of the 3-3 draw with Ross County last weekend.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Alan Muir on VAR duty.