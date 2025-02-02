How to watch Motherwell v Celtic

Celtic could hand a second debut to returning winger Jota when they travel to managerless Motherwell in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday.

The Portuguese winger is expected to be included in the squad after rejoining the Parkhead side from Rennes as Kyogo Furuhashi moved in the opposite direction.

The match also promises to be a momentous occasion for Celtic captain Callum McGregor, who will make his 500th appearance for the club at Fir Park.

Celtic go into the match with a 10-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table. Brendan Rodgers’ side also have a game in hand over their Glasgow rivals.

Motherwell, meanwhile, play their first fixture since the resignation of manager Stuart Kettlewell, with Stephen Frail placed in caretaker charge for the visit of the defending champions.

The club cited “personal abuse” against Kettlewell as the reason for the manager walking out on Monday, with his team fifth in the standings, after criticism began to affect his family at games.

Motherwell v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Fir Park, Motherwell, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Motherwell v Celtic TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Football, with coverage getting underway at 2.15pm. Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Motherwell v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Motherwell v Celtic team news

Motherwell have added to their squad by signing two loan strikers from Premier League clubs. The Steelmen have brought in 22-year-old Crystal Palace forward Luke Plange and 21-year-old Will Dickson from Manchester City until the end of the season. Goalkeeper Archie Mair has undergone surgery on a fracture in his hand but Callum Slattery and Moses Ebiye return from illness. Jack Vale completes a two-match ban while Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (calf), Lennon Miller, Steve Seddon (both ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Aston Oxborough (thumb) and Zach Robinson (Achilles) remain out along with Jair Tavares.

Jota is included in the Celtic squad, while Cameron Carter-Vickers returns from injury but James Forrest (foot) is still out. Luis Palma has left the club after signing for Olympiacos on loan until the end of the season.

Calum Scott is the match referee with John Beaton on VAR duty.