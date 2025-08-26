This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to watch Kairat Almaty v Celtic

Celtic must do what no other Scottish team has managed to qualify for the Champions League - win on Kazakhstan soil.

A goalless draw against Kairat Almaty in the play-off first leg at Celtic Park last week has left Brendan Rodgers’ side with plenty work to do to secure their place in Uefa’s top tier competition for a fourth successive season.

The match is worth a potential £40million to the winner, with the financial rewards in the Champions League far outweighing the sums on offer in the Europa League, which is where Celtic will end up if they fail to defeat Kairat on Tuesday.

The Scottish champions made the 3,500-mile journey to Kazakhstan on Sunday, which took them to about 250 miles from the Chinese border, with the squad set to remain on UK time in an attempt to reduce the impact of the travel (Almaty is four hours ahead).

Celtic have yet to taste victory in three trips to Kazakhstan having lost to Shakhter Karagandy in 2013, before drawing with Astana in 2016, then losing to Astana in 2017 - although the Hoops progressed on aggregate on each occasion. Aberdeen lost away to Kairat in 2015 and were knocked out after drawing the return leg at Pittodrie, while Scotland suffered a 3-0 humbling away to Kazakhstan in a Euro 2020 qualifier in 2019 which is regarded as one of the national team’s worst ever results.

Celtic take on Kairat Almaty at the Central Stadium, Almaty for a place in the Champions League. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Kairat Almaty v Celtic match details

The Champions League play-off second leg will take place at the Central Stadium, Almaty on Tuesday, August 26. Kick-off is at 5.45pm UK time.

Kairat Almaty v Celtic TV channel

Amazon Prime have selected this match for live coverage and will broadcast it across all their platforms. Coverage gets underway at 5.15pm.

Kairat Almaty v Celtic live stream

Amazon Prime subscribers can access the stream on desktop, laptop or via the app on smart devices.

Kairat Almaty v Celtic team news

Celtic welcome Adam Idah back to the squad after the striker missed the weekend win over Livingston with a knee injury. Auston Trusty (foot), Alistair Johnston (hamstring) and Jota (knee) are all ruled out.

Kairat Almaty will be without star attacker, Chelsea-bound Dastan Satpaev, after his booking in the first leg ruled him out due to suspension. Goalkeeper Aleksandr Zarutskiy is also set to miss out after being injured at Parkhead with understudy Temirlan Anarbekov set to start in his place.

Kairat Almaty v Celtic referee and VAR

Italian officials have been placed in charge with Maurizio Mariani appointed match referee. He will be assisted by Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni. Matteo Marchetti has been named fourth official with Marco Di Bello on VAR duties alongside assistant Valerio Marini.