What channel is DC United v Celtic on? TV, live stream and team news as two players could make first bows
Celtic continue their pre-season preparations for the 2024/25 campaign with a friendly against DC United this weekend.
Brendan Rodgers' men are currently in Washington DC as part of their tour of the United States. As well as taking on DC United, they also have games against English Premier League opposition when they face Manchester City and Chelsea next week across the pond
There will be plenty of interest in the match, both in the States and back home in Scotland, and we talk you through how to watch the match.
DC United v Celtic match details
The pre-season friendly takes place on Sunday, July 21 at Audi Field in Washington DC. Kick-off is at 12.30am BST.
Is DC United v Celtic on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.
DC United v Celtic live stream
Celtic are broadcasting the match live on their pay-per-view channel CelticTV. A yearly subscription package costs £50.
DC United v Celtic team news
Celtic could hand first appearances to goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo, both of whom moved to the Parkhead outfit earlier this week. However, they continue to be without defenders Maik Nawrocki, who is injured, and Alistair Johnston, who has been given extra time off after the Copa America.
