Match details, referee, kick-off time, how to watch

Celtic kick off the new-look Champions League format with a home match against Slovan Bratislava.

European football's elite club tournament has been given a major overhaul for the first time since 1992 with the eight groups of four disbanded in favour of a single 36-team league.

Each team will play eight games, four home and four away, with the top eight automatically qualifying for the last-16 knockout stage and the clubs finishing from ninth to 24th place then facing a two-legged play-off to determine who will join them. The teams finishing below 24th position will exit Europe, with no parachute to the Europa League or Conference League competitions.

Celtic will be aiming for a 26-year first as they bid to win their opening Champions League group game for the first time when the Slovakians visit Parkhead on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side have started the domestic campaign on fire with five straights wins and clean sheets - something that has not been achieved since the 1906-07 season.

That will give Celtic plenty confidence as they look to end a run of five consecutive Champions League group stage eliminations, with their last knock-out stage appearance coming in 2012-13.

This will be the first meeting between Celtic and Slovan Bratislava since the 1960s, when the Hoops claimed two 1-0 wins to progress 2-0 on aggregate in the Cup Winners' Cup.

Bratislava are embarking on their first-ever Champions League group stage campaign, and are the first Slovakian club to qualify for the competition proper since Zilina 14 years ago.

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava match details

The Champions League fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Celtic team news

Celtic look set to have a full squad to choose from after coming through the 2-0 victory over Hearts on Saturday without any obvious injury concerns.

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava referee

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands is the match referee. His previous appearance at Cetlic Park came against Bayern Munich in 2017, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Germans.