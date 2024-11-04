How to watch Celtic v RB Leipzig

Celtic will look to build on their encouraging performance against Atalanta when they host RB Leipzig on matchday four of the newly revamped Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were heavy underdogs in the Italian city of Bergamo three weeks ago on the back of the 7-1 hammering they suffered at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their previous fixture in UEFA’s elite competition.

However, the Hoops upset the odds to claim an impressive point in a goalless draw against the highest-scoring side in Serie A that has placed them in an advantageous position in the single 36-team league format that is in operation for the first time this season.

Celtic are 20th in the table with four points collected from their opening three matches after opening with a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava in September. The top eight sides qualify directly for the last 16 while positions nine to 24 progress to the play-off round.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are languishing down in 31st place on zero points after losing their opening three Champions League fixtures to Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool. The Germans are flying high in their own domestic league, siitting second in the Bundesliga, but lost their unbeaten league record at the weekend, going down 2-1 away at Borussia Dortmund.

Celtic, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in Scotland this season and go into the match on a high after a 6-0 win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Saturday thanks to a Daizen Maeda hat-trick and goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn.

Celtic host RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v RB Leipzig match details

The Champions League match takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Celtic v RB Leipzig TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm.

Celtic v RB Leipzig live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Celtic v RB Leipzig team news

Celtic have a full squad to choose from after three players returned from injury for the weekend cup win over Aberdeen. Captain Callum McGregor and Nicolas Kuhn both started the 6-0 victory at Hampden while Adam Idah made a substitute appearance having missed the previous match against Dundee.

Leipzig will likely be without key defender Castello Lukeba after the 21-year-old French international sat out the weekend defeat in Dortmund with a thigh injury. Manager Marco Rose will also be without the services of Xaver Schlager (knee), David Raum (ankle) and Xavi Simons (ankle).

Celtic v RB Leipzig past meetings

Leipzig faced Celtic in the 2018-19 Europa League group stage, with Salzburg also in the same section. Both teams won their home games with Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard on target in a 2-1 success for Rodgers’ side at Celtic Park. Leipzig won twice against Celtic in the Champions League two years ago. The Germans were victorious 3-1 at home, with an injury to Callum McGregor proving costly for the Hoops, and 2-0 away against Ange Postecoglou’s side two years ago. The Scottish champions again missed a series of chances before Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg scored in the final 15 minutes.

Frenchman Benoit Bastien is the match referee with fellow countryman Benoit Millot on VAR duty.