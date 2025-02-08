How to watch Celtic v Raith Rovers

Celtic continue their defence of the Scottish Cup when they host Championship side Raith Rovers in a fifth round tie on Saturday.

The Parkhead men are bidding to lift the trophy for a third successive season following victories over Inverness and Rangers in the previous two finals.

Raith are massive underdogs and will need to cause a major upset if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the second time in three years.

Barry Robson’s side are currently seventh in the Championship table and have won two and lost three of their last five matches since appointing the former Aberdeen boss last month.

Celtic, meanwhile, are on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Dundee on Wednesday night, with a huge Champions League play-off tie against Bayern Munich to come in midweek.

Celtic host Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v Raith Rovers match details

The Scottish Cup fifth round tie takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Kick-off is 5.30pm.

Celtic v Raith Rovers TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen this tie for live coverage and it will be screened on Premier Sports 2 with coverage getting underway at 5pm. Match highlights will be shown Sportscene on BBC One Scotland starting at 10.20pm.

Celtic v Raith Rovers live stream

Premier Sports subscribers can stream the match through the Premier Sports website or app.

Celtic v Raith Rovers team news

Celtic will be without goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel who has a back strain with Viljami Sinisalo primed for a debut between the sticks. James Forrest is nearing a comeback but remains out.

Raith are missing three strikers with Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan and Callum Smith all sidelined. Midfielder Shaun Byrne also misses out. New loan signing from St Johnstone, goalkeeper Josh Rae, is added to the squad.

Chris Graham is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR.