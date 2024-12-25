Full details ahead of Premiership clash between Celtic and Motherwell

Defending Premiership champions Celtic will be looking to bounce back from dropping points last time out when they welcome Motherwell to Glasgow on Boxing Day.

Brendan Rodgers’ side drew 0-0 at Dundee United last time out to drop points in the league for only the second time this season.

The table-toppers welcome a Motherwell side that is going well under Stuart Kettlewell, sitting fourth in the standings.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic take on Motherwell at home on Boxing Day. | SNS Group

Celtic v Motherwell match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell takes place on Thursday, December 26 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Celtic v Motherwell TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Motherwell live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers for £12.99 (£9.99 if you are already a UK/Ireland subscriber). Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Motherwell highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Boxing Day and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, December 27 at 12.10am on BBC One.

Motherwell's Stephen O'Donnell and Celtic's Daizen Maeda will do battle once again. | SNS Group

Celtic v Motherwell team news

Celtic hope to have central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty back from illness, while right-back Alistair Johnston is nursing a hip flexor issue. Nicolas Kuhn is a doubt with a knee problem, with midfielder Odin Thiago Holm remains sidelined for the long term. James Forrest is sidelined until mid-January at the earliest.

Motherwell defender Dan Casey will be available after his red card against Kilmarnock last time out was rescinded on appeal. However, they remain without injured players Paul McGinn, Ross Callachan, Callum Slattery Zach Robinson and Jack Vale.

