What channel is Celtic v Motherwell on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Defending Premiership champions Celtic will be looking to bounce back from dropping points last time out when they welcome Motherwell to Glasgow on Boxing Day.
Brendan Rodgers’ side drew 0-0 at Dundee United last time out to drop points in the league for only the second time this season.
The table-toppers welcome a Motherwell side that is going well under Stuart Kettlewell, sitting fourth in the standings.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Motherwell match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell takes place on Thursday, December 26 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Celtic v Motherwell TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Motherwell live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers for £12.99 (£9.99 if you are already a UK/Ireland subscriber). Full details can be found here.
Celtic v Motherwell highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Boxing Day and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, December 27 at 12.10am on BBC One.
Celtic v Motherwell team news
Celtic hope to have central defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty back from illness, while right-back Alistair Johnston is nursing a hip flexor issue. Nicolas Kuhn is a doubt with a knee problem, with midfielder Odin Thiago Holm remains sidelined for the long term. James Forrest is sidelined until mid-January at the earliest.
Motherwell defender Dan Casey will be available after his red card against Kilmarnock last time out was rescinded on appeal. However, they remain without injured players Paul McGinn, Ross Callachan, Callum Slattery Zach Robinson and Jack Vale.
Celtic v Motherwell referee and VAR
Ross Hardie will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Gordon Crawford. Euan Anderson is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Graeme Stewart.
