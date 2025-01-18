What channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on? TV, live stream and Scottish Cup highlights details plus team news

Published 18th Jan 2025, 09:01 BST
Celtic and Kilmarnock meet in the Scottish Cup.
Celtic and Kilmarnock meet in the Scottish Cup. | SNS Group
Full details ahead of the Scottish Cup clash at Celtic Park

Scottish Cup holders Celtic begin the defence of the trophy this weekend when they take on Kilmarnock in the fourth round of the competition.

Already with the Premier Sports Cup in the bag, Brendan Rodgers’ men will be hoping to maintain their hold on domestic silverware, but face a tricky task against Premiership opposition in the shape of Derek McInnes’ side.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic v Kilmarnock match details

The Scottish Cup fourth round match between Celtic and Kilmarnock takes place on Saturday, January 18, at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Celtic v Kilmarnock TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen this tie for live coverage and it will be screened on Premier Sports 2.

Celtic v Kilmarnock live stream

Premier Sports will put the match on the Premier Player, which can be found on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Celtic v Kilmarnock highlights

The first chance to watch highlights on TV from Celtic v Kilmarnock will come on Saturday, January 18 when Sportscene’s Scottish Cup package airs on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Celtic v Kilmarnock team news

Celtic expect to welcome back Daizen Maeda in the squad after he missed the 3-3 midweek draw against Dundee, while Kilmarnock are still without captain Kyle Vassell and key central defender Stuart Findlay.

Celtic v Kilmarnock referee and VAR

Nick Walsh will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence. Steven McLean is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Gary Hilland.

