What channel is Celtic v Hibs? TV and live stream details, team news, referee, VAR

How to watch the Premier Sports Cup match

Celtic and Hibs meet again for the second weekend in a row as the two sides go head-to-head in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

The last 16 tie comes seven days after Brendan Rodgers’ side claimed a 2-0 win at Easter Road on the second weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic have opened their league campaign with back-to-back victories, scoring six and conceding none, while Hibs have suffered two defeats, conceding five and scoring none.

The form book is very much in Celtic’s favour but Hibs will travel to Celtic Park in the hope of causing an upset and they look to kickstart their season.

Celtic enter the League Cup competition for the first time after bypassing the group stages due to their involvement in European football. Hibs, meanwhile, survived a shock defeat to Kelty Hearts to scrape their way into the last 16 as group winners.

Celtic v Hibs match details

The Premier Sports Cup tie takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Celtic v Hibs TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 2.30pm. You can subscribe to Premier Sports for as little as £10.99 per month HERE. Celtic v Hibs live stream

Subscribers can watch the match on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app. Celtic v Hibs team news

Celtic will make a late decision on the fitness of Kyogo Furuhashi. The Japanese striker went off after suffering a shoulder problem during last weekend’s league win over Hibs before his replacement, Mikey Johnston, departed with a facial injury. Alistair Johnston also went off with a tight muscle and all three missed training on Friday. New signing Adam Idah will come into the squad.

Nicky Cadden could be in the Hibs squad for the first time but fellow new recruit Kwon Hweok-kyu is ineligible to face his parent club. Junior Hoilett is still working on his fitness after being injured over the summer, while Jake-Doyle Hayes and Elie Youan remain sidelined.

Celtic v Hibs referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.

