What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Champions Celtic welcome Hibs to the Scottish Premiership as the league campaign reaches its climax.
While Celtic’s league campaign has little riding on it ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on May 24, Hibs are chasing down third place and have a three-point lead over closest challengers the Dons in fourth place.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Hibs takes place on Saturday, May 10 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Celtic v Hibs TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Hibs live stream
Celtic TV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.
Celtic v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated later in the evening on 11.40pm on BBC One.
Celtic v Hibs team news
Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is back in training after a shoulder injury and Nicolas Kuhn is fit again. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston remain sidelined while Dane Murray (knee) is out for the season.
Hibs forward Elie Youan is back in contention after injury but on-loan Celtic midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu is unable to face his parent club while captain Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov (both groin) are still out.
Colin Steven will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by David Roome and Colin Drummond. Kevin Clancy is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Gary Hilland.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.