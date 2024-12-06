What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Premiership leaders Celtic will bid to continue their excellent domestic form when they welcome Hibs to Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently seven points clear at the top of the league after they overcame nearest challengers Aberdeen during the week.
Conversely, Hibs have been struggling at the wrong end of the standings - although David Gray’s men did move off the bottom of the league last time out with a 3-0 triumph at Motherwell.
They are likely to have their work cut out, though, against the free-scoring champions. Here are all the details ahead of the encounter:
Celtic v Hibs match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Hibs takes place on Saturday, December 7 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Celtic v Hibs TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Hibs live stream
Celtic TV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. However, there is no club stream for viewers in the UK.
Celtic v Hibs highlights
Sportscene will be screened on BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday night and will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm.
Celtic v Hibs team news
Celtic have a full squad while Hibs are unable to select on-loan Hoops midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu. Rudi Molotnikov also misses out with a groin strain for Hibs, but Jordan Obita returns for the visitors after suspension. Lewis Miller is set to remain on the sidelines, along with Kieron Bowie (hamstring).
Chris Graham will take charge of proceedings, assisted by Dougie Potter and Steven Traynor. Euan Anderson is the VAR back at Clydesdale House.
