What channel is Celtic v Hibs on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

Full details ahead of Premiership clash between Celtic and Hibs at Parkhead

Premiership leaders Celtic will bid to continue their excellent domestic form when they welcome Hibs to Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently seven points clear at the top of the league after they overcame nearest challengers Aberdeen during the week.

Conversely, Hibs have been struggling at the wrong end of the standings - although David Gray’s men did move off the bottom of the league last time out with a 3-0 triumph at Motherwell.

They are likely to have their work cut out, though, against the free-scoring champions. Here are all the details ahead of the encounter:

Celtic and Hibs meet at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Celtic v Hibs match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Hibs takes place on Saturday, December 7 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Celtic v Hibs TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Hibs live stream

Celtic TV and Hibs TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. However, there is no club stream for viewers in the UK.

Celtic v Hibs highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday night and will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm.

Hibs make the journey along the M8 to Parkhead. | SNS Group

Celtic v Hibs team news

Celtic have a full squad while Hibs are unable to select on-loan Hoops midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu. Rudi Molotnikov also misses out with a groin strain for Hibs, but Jordan Obita returns for the visitors after suspension. Lewis Miller is set to remain on the sidelines, along with Kieron Bowie (hamstring).