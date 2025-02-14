What channel is Celtic v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic will look to extend their lead to 16 points in the Premiership when they welcome third-placed Dundee United to Parkhead this weekend.
The defending champions can move even further clear of Rangers, who do not play until Sunday, if they overcome the Tangerines on their own patch. However, Jim Goodwin’s men have so far had an excellent season and are looking to qualify for Europe.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Dundee Utd match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee Utd takes place on Saturday, February 15 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Celtic v Dundee Utd TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Dundee Utd live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.
Celtic v Dundee Utd highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.55pm on BBC One Scotland.
Celtic v Dundee Utd team news
Celtic midfielder Paulo Bernardo faces four to five weeks out with an ankle injury while James Forrest has just started running again after a foot injury. Dundee United remain without Craig Sibbald (groin). Referee Nick Walsh will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park.
Comments
