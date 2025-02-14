Full details ahead of Celtic v Dundee United in Premiership

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will look to extend their lead to 16 points in the Premiership when they welcome third-placed Dundee United to Parkhead this weekend.

The defending champions can move even further clear of Rangers, who do not play until Sunday, if they overcome the Tangerines on their own patch. However, Jim Goodwin’s men have so far had an excellent season and are looking to qualify for Europe.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic face Dundee United at home in the Premiership. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee Utd match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee Utd takes place on Saturday, February 15 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Celtic v Dundee Utd TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Dundee Utd live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.

Celtic face Dundee United at Parkhead. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee Utd highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.55pm on BBC One Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic v Dundee Utd team news