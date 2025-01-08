What channel is Celtic v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Premiership leaders Celtic return to action this midweek when they take on third-placed Dundee United at Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers’ men have a 13-point lead at the summit over nearest challengers Rangers, although one of the three times they have dropped points this season came last month when they drew 0-0 against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Dundee Utd match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United takes place on Wednesday, January 8 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Celtic v Dundee Utd TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Dundee Utd live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers only. Full details can be found here.
Celtic v Dundee Utd highlights
Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.
Celtic v Dundee Utd team news
Celtic have a full squad other than James Forrest (foot). Dane Murray is back in the first-team group after being recalled from Queen’s Park to replace the outgoing Stephen Welsh.
United will hope to have David Babunski back from illness but Louis Moult (shoulder) and Craig Sibbald (groin) remain out.
Celtic v Dundee Utd referee and VAR
Kevin Clancy will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Colin Drummond. Steven McLean is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Alan Mulvanny.
