What channel is Celtic v Dundee Utd on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 8th Jan 2025, 07:15 GMT
Full details ahead of Celtic v Dundee Utd at Celtic Park

Premiership leaders Celtic return to action this midweek when they take on third-placed Dundee United at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have a 13-point lead at the summit over nearest challengers Rangers, although one of the three times they have dropped points this season came last month when they drew 0-0 against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic take on Dundee United on Wednesday - the teams drew 0-0 last time they met.
Celtic take on Dundee United on Wednesday - the teams drew 0-0 last time they met. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee Utd match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United takes place on Wednesday, January 8 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Celtic v Dundee Utd TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Dundee Utd live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers only. Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Dundee Utd highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.

Celtic are back at home this midweek.
Celtic are back at home this midweek. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee Utd team news

Celtic have a full squad other than James Forrest (foot). Dane Murray is back in the first-team group after being recalled from Queen’s Park to replace the outgoing Stephen Welsh.

United will hope to have David Babunski back from illness but Louis Moult (shoulder) and Craig Sibbald (groin) remain out.

Celtic v Dundee Utd referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and Colin Drummond. Steven McLean is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Alan Mulvanny.

