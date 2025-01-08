Full details ahead of Celtic v Dundee Utd at Celtic Park

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premiership leaders Celtic return to action this midweek when they take on third-placed Dundee United at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have a 13-point lead at the summit over nearest challengers Rangers, although one of the three times they have dropped points this season came last month when they drew 0-0 against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic take on Dundee United on Wednesday - the teams drew 0-0 last time they met. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee Utd match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United takes place on Wednesday, January 8 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Celtic v Dundee Utd TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Dundee Utd live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers only. Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Dundee Utd highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are back at home this midweek. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee Utd team news

Celtic have a full squad other than James Forrest (foot). Dane Murray is back in the first-team group after being recalled from Queen’s Park to replace the outgoing Stephen Welsh.

United will hope to have David Babunski back from illness but Louis Moult (shoulder) and Craig Sibbald (groin) remain out.

Celtic v Dundee Utd referee and VAR