Celtic v Dundee TV details ahead of meeting at Parkhead

Premiership leaders Celtic are back at Parkhead on Wednesday night when they face Dundee in the league.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were comfortable 3-0 winners at Motherwell on Sunday and will be looking to maintain their excellent start to the season against Tony Docherty Dees, who lost 2-1 to St Johnstone last time out.

They can also capitalise on rivals Aberdeen and Rangers facing each other at the same time, with at least one of them guaranteed to drop points.

Here are all the details for the match at Celtic Park:

Celtic and Dundee do battle on Wednesday. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee takes place on Wednesday, October 30 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Celtic v Dundee TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage. Therefore there is no live television coverage of Celtic v Dundee.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to CelticTV can watch the match via their platforms.

Celtic v Dundee highlights

Sportscene will show the highlights of Celtic v Dundee and the five other Wednesday matches at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Celtic v Dundee team news

Celtic striker Adam Idah will miss out with an ankle injury while Callum McGregor remains a doubt with a hip strain. Greg Taylor could make his comeback from a calf problem.

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson will drop out with a knock and Scott Fraser remains unavailable but Jordan McGhee is fit again. Joe Shaughnessy is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.