What channel is Celtic v Dundee on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic can move 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race if they defeat Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have a game in hand over their Old Firm rivals and can increase their lead at the top. However, they face a Dundee side that drew 3-3 with them at Dens Park last month and are smarting from a 6-0 defeat by Hearts last time out.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Dundee match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee takes place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Celtic v Dundee TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Celtic v Dundee live stream
Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.
Celtic v Dundee highlights
Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday with highlights of Celtic v Dundee.
Celtic v Dundee team news
Celtic could hand a debut to versatile left-sided player Jeffrey Schlupp after he joined on loan from Crystal Palace. Winger James Forrest is their other known absentee due to a foot injury.
Dundee could also give a debut to Mexican midfielder Victor Lopez, but Scott Fraser, Charlie Reilly and Billy Koumetio remain unavailable.
Colin Steven will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Alastair Mather. Alan Muir is the VAR back at Clydesdale House.
