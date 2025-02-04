What channel is Celtic v Dundee on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 4th Feb 2025, 20:34 BST
Full details for Celtic’s match against Dundee in the Premiership

Celtic can move 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race if they defeat Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have a game in hand over their Old Firm rivals and can increase their lead at the top. However, they face a Dundee side that drew 3-3 with them at Dens Park last month and are smarting from a 6-0 defeat by Hearts last time out.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic and Dundee once again do battle in the Premiership.placeholder image
Celtic and Dundee once again do battle in the Premiership. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee takes place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Celtic v Dundee TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Dundee highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday with highlights of Celtic v Dundee.

The match will be played at Celtic Park.placeholder image
The match will be played at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee team news

Celtic could hand a debut to versatile left-sided player Jeffrey Schlupp after he joined on loan from Crystal Palace. Winger James Forrest is their other known absentee due to a foot injury.

Dundee could also give a debut to Mexican midfielder Victor Lopez, but Scott Fraser, Charlie Reilly and Billy Koumetio remain unavailable.

Colin Steven will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and Alastair Mather. Alan Muir is the VAR back at Clydesdale House.

