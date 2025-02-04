Full details for Celtic’s match against Dundee in the Premiership

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic can move 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race if they defeat Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have a game in hand over their Old Firm rivals and can increase their lead at the top. However, they face a Dundee side that drew 3-3 with them at Dens Park last month and are smarting from a 6-0 defeat by Hearts last time out.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Dundee once again do battle in the Premiership. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee takes place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Celtic v Dundee TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for UK and overseas viewers. Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Dundee highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday with highlights of Celtic v Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be played at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Celtic v Dundee team news

Celtic could hand a debut to versatile left-sided player Jeffrey Schlupp after he joined on loan from Crystal Palace. Winger James Forrest is their other known absentee due to a foot injury.

Dundee could also give a debut to Mexican midfielder Victor Lopez, but Scott Fraser, Charlie Reilly and Billy Koumetio remain unavailable.