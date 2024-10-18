What channel is Celtic v Aberdeen on? TV, live stream and team news for huge Premiership clash
Celtic and Aberdeen meet in what is undoubtedly the game of the weekend as the Premiership resumes following the international break.
Both teams have an 100 per cent league record going into the match at Celtic Park, with Brendan Rodgers’ champions ahead of the Dons in the standings by virtue of goal difference.
Since taking over in the summer, Aberdeen’s Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin has won all 13 competitive games he has presided over - but the acid test will come on Saturday when they travel to Glasgow. In the past 20 encounters at Parkhead, Aberdeen have lost 18, with their only victory in that sequence coming in 2018 when Andy Considine netted in a 1-0 win.
Here are all the details for the clash at Celtic Park:
Celtic v Aberdeen match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, October 19. Kick-off is 3pm.
Celtic v Aberdeen TV channel
The match has not been selected for live broadcast by either Sky Sports or Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the SPFL.
Celtic v Aberdeen live stream
Both CelticTV and RedTV are showing the match live to viewers outside of the UK and Ireland. There is no live stream for viewers based in Scotland or the rest of Britain.
Celtic v Aberdeen highlights
Sportscene will have highlights of Celtic v Aberdeen at 7.15pm on Saturday on the BBC Scotland channel. The programme will be repeated later in the evening at 11.50pm on BBC One.
Celtic v Aberdeen team news
Celtic will make a late decision on Cameron Carter-Vickers after the defender trained on Friday as he looks to shake off a toe injury. Greg Taylor (calf) is the only definite absentee. Aberdeen are without top goalscorer Pape Habib Gueye (quad) while Dante Polvara has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury but is not ready.
Nick Walsh will take charge of proceedings and will be assisted on the pitch by David Roome and Dougie Potter. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty back at Clydesdale House.
