How to watch Dortmund v Celtic

Celtic will face their toughest test of the season so far when they come up against Borussia Dortmund in Germany in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A 6-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday made it 17 wins in a row for Celtic, who have netted 33 goals in nine matches so far this campaign, including five against Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener two weeks ago.

They now go from facing debutants at this level to last season’s runners-up, but confidence is high among Brendan Rodgers and his players that they can continue their impressive form and take a positive result from Signal Iduna Park.

The odds are stacked against Celtic, however, as they have never won a game in Germany and have won only one of their last 11 European away fixtures. Dortmund, regulars in the knock-out rounds, have also been scoring for fun in recent weeks with 10 goals in their last three home games. They claimed a 3-0 away victory over Club Brugge in their Champions League opener.

Dortmund also have the upper hand on Celtic in their two previous meetings, which both took place in the UEFA Cup, firstly in 1987/88 and again in 1992/93. On both occasions the Germans progressed, winning three out of the four matches in the two-legged ties.

There will be an added element of intrigue in the dugout as Rodgers goes head-to-head with his former Liverpool player, Nuri Sahin, who publicly expressed his frustration at being played out of position by the Northern Irishman while at Anfield 10 years ago.

Borussia Dortmund v Celtic match details

The Champions League fixture takes place at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Borussia Dortmund v Celtic TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Borussia Dortmund v Celtic live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Borussia Dortmund v Celtic team news

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has been ruled out. The centre-back has missed the last two matches with a toe injury that has been troubling him in recent weeks and has not made the squad for Germany. Fellow United States international Auston Trusty has played in those games against Falkirk and St Johnstone and looks set to be handed his first Champions League start.

Gio Reyna remains sidelined for Borussia Dortmund, but Marcel Sabitzer could make his return to the squad. Jamie Gittens suffered a knock in the 4-2 win over Bochum on Friday but is expected to recover in time to face against Celtic.

Spanish official Jose Maria Sanchez is the match referee with Carlos del Cerro Grande on VAR duty.