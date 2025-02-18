This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to watch Bayern Munich v Celtic

Celtic require one of their greatest ever European results when they travel to Bayern Munich in the Champions League play-off round second leg on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are trailing 2-1 following the first leg in Glasgow last week with Daizen Maeda’s late goal handing the Hoops a slender lifeline after Michael Olise and Harry Kane had put the German giants two goals ahead on the night.

Bayern are strong favourites to progress given their vastly superior resources compared to the Scottish champions, while Celtic lost 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund on their previous visit to Germany as recently as October.

The Hoops have recovered well from that heavy defeat, having beaten Bundesliga opposition in the shape of RB Leipzig since, and will be able to travel to Bavaria with nothing to lose after achieving their goal of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in 12 years.

Celtic go into the match on the back of a 3-0 home win over Dundee United on Saturday while Bayern were criticised for a toothless display in their goalless draw with title rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich host Celtic in the Champions League play-off 2nd leg at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bayern Munich v Celtic match details

The Champions League play-off second leg takes place at Allianz Arena, Munich on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Bayern Munich v Celtic TV channel

The match is not being broadcast on TV - instead, it will be available to watch through live stream.

Bayern Munich v Celtic live stream

The match is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage begins at 6.30pm and there is a 30-day free trial offer currently being offered by Amazon.

Bayern Munich v Celtic team news

Celtic will be without the injured duo of Paulo Bernardo and James Forrest.

Bayern have a fitness concern over Harry Kane after the England striker suffered a facial injury at the weekend. Alphonso Davies missed the first leg and it likely to sit out again, likewise Joao Palhinha.

French official Benoit Bastien is the match referee with countryman Willy Delajod on VAR duty.