The Celtic star eyeing surprise national call-up to back up medal of 2019
Nicolas Kuhn has got one eye on the future at Celtic. Now fully settled following his move to Glasgow from Rapid Wien in January, the German winger is a regular in the starting XI and is relishing upcoming Champions League fixtures - and a shot at impressing the national team bosses.
It was not so long ago that the 24-year-old was earmarked as one of Germany's brightest prospects. He landed the Fritz Walter Medal in 2019 while at Ajax, a prestigious award given to the country's top youth footballer. Other winners include Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz. Kuhn is in good company - and now wants to join them in Julian Nagelsmann's Die Mannschaft.
Kuhn has been in excellent form this season and will aim to continue his goalscoring run against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday. Bigger tests lie in wait when the Premiership champions dine at Europe's top table from September. It is why he made the move to Celtic.
"I can't wait for the Champions League," said Kuhn. "It was one of the reasons why I came to Celtic. I am really looking forward to the draw to see who we get in the tournament. I always loved playing in the Youth Champions League. It was good to challenge yourself against teams from different countries and I had some nice experiences."
As one of Germany's hot prospects not so long ago, Kuhn knows he should be performing on that stage. "That award is a really big thing in Germany," he said of the Fritz Walter Medal. "I was very proud and honoured to be chosen for the medal in 2019. I never saw it as added pressure on me. I just viewed it as recognition for what I had done in the youths.
"It was a big thing back then but now I want to show why I won that award. I still have ambitions to play for Germany alongside those other guys. When I joined Celtic, I wanted to play in the Champions League. After that, my ambition is the national team.
"I played in all the Germany age groups, from under-15 up to under-20. I was always one of the leaders in the teams. I was captain at times, and of course I want to show on the big stage one day. Every career takes a different path but right now, I am on a good road and I want that to continue."
