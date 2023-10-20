All Sections
SPFL make ‘show of humanitarian support’ suggestion to clubs for those affected by Israel-Palestine conflict

The Scottish Professional Football League is suggesting players wear black armbands this weekend “as a show of humanitarian support” for those affected by the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
 Comment

Many people have died during the war in the Middle East since tensions escalated in the region two weeks ago and the SPFL issued a statement on Friday evening advising what clubs should do upon the resumption of the domestic game in Scotland.

The statement read: “Given the terrible events of the past two weeks in Israel and Palestine, our thoughts are with all those who continue to suffer from this enduring conflict.

“Scottish football is a positive and cohesive force for good in the communities that surround and sustain our clubs. We will therefore be supporting the British Red Cross, who have launched an emergency appeal to support the international response efforts aiding those in urgent need and will be promoting this appeal through social media this weekend.

“We will be suggesting to our clubs that they use black armbands this weekend, as a show of humanitarian support for those affected by the conflict.”

Four Premiership matches take place this weekend: Kilmarnock v Livingston, Rangers v Hibs and Ross County v St Mirren on Saturday, with Hearts welcoming Celtic to Tynecastle on Sunday.

