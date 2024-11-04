'Several inquiries': Celtic star linked with EPL clubs as £10m-plus valuation put on 24y/o

Published 4th Nov 2024, 20:12 BST
German forward has been in excellent form for Celtic this season

Celtic forward Nicolas Kuhn has emerged as a transfer target for “several” clubs in the English Premier League, according to reports in Germany.

Kuhn has been one of Celtic’s most impressive players this season, scoring seven goals and laying on ten assists across all competitions - including a strike in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. And now it is being claimed that the 24-year-old is being monitored by teams south of the border.

Nicolas Kuhn scored for Celtic against Aberdeen at the weekend.
Nicolas Kuhn scored for Celtic against Aberdeen at the weekend. | SNS Group

Sky Sports in Germany report that Kuhn is on the radar of potential suitors, with their reporter Florian Plettenberg posting on X: “Several Premier League clubs have already inquired about Nicolas #Kühn, thanks to his strong performances at @CelticFC

“So far this season, he has scored 7 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions. Up next is the crucial Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

He is under contract until 2029, with a price valuation over €10m. The 24y/o right-winger is definitely one to watch for the summer transfer window.”

Former Germany Under-20 internationalist Kuhn joined Celtic from Austrian side Rapid Vienna last January for a fee believed to be in the region of £3million. After a slow start to his Celtic career that was blighted by a wisdom tooth issue, he has become one of their most proficient forward players this term.

He is expected to start for Celtic against RB Leipzig, where he spent time as a youth player, when the two meet in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

