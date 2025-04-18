Irish striker set to be in squad for cup semi-final against St Johnstone

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he has “no doubts” about Adam Idah’s mentality after social media footage emerged of the Irish striker appearing to being sick in a taxi after a night out earlier this week.

Idah, 24, is one of Celtic’s main forwards and is set to be part of the squad for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone at Hampden. The clip of the Irishman, which was taken on a smart phone, appeared on X on Thursday afternoon and despite its unflattering nature, Rodgers lamented a player not being able to “let their hair down” without being filmed while reiterating that his squad are left in no doubt of his expectations.

Rodgers revealed that Idah called him on Thursday to give his version events and that the former Norwich striker had been given Wednesday evening and Thursday off ahead of the weekend clash with Saints.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with striker Adam Idah at training on Friday | SNS Group

Rodgers was asked about the incident in his pre-match press conference and he replied: “I haven’t seen anything but Adam rang me yesterday to take me through everything that happened. I spoke to him again this morning. There’s a sadness to it. He knows, and the group knows, where I am in terms of focus and mentality.

“But this was on a day off. The sad thing for me is that a 24-year-old football player in his spare time can’t sort of let his hair down without someone trying to film him. This is the challenge now for people in general but in particular if you are a young football player.

“I got the full story from him. I don’t have any doubt he is a great young professional. He does absolutely everything to be the best player he can be. He has a nutritionist outside of the club, he does extra work. So I have absolutely no doubts. It’s just a shame these things get pieced together and make it look a lot worse than what it is.

“I haven’t seen it but I’ve heard some of the guys mention it. He has to live with that. But I have no doubts on his mentality. He’s had an evening off on Wednesday and we were off on Thursday. We’ve got plenty of time before the game on Sunday. So I’m with Adam on that.

Rodgers: This is the way of the world

Rodgers expressed disappointment that young footballers are unable to keep events private when they go out. “In the modern society, especially young guys, they have to be guarded,” the manager continued. “Sadly it’s the way of the world. People will go to sign an autograph or do a video and then some clown comes in and says something else in the video.

“Then people wonder why players won’t do a video, why do they drive past? Well, because you tried to expose them. So why do they take the risk then, they just drive past, they don’t bother. Which is a sad thing because kids want things signed or whatever else. But it’s just where we are, we have to live with that.