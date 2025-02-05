Questions raised over key Celtic goals as Dundee claim 'decisions went against us'
Dundee manager Tony Docherty admitted his team endured a "tough" evening as they went down 6-0 to Celtic at Parkhead - but lamented refereeing decisions in two of the hosts' goals.
For the second Premiership match in succession, Dundee shipped six goals - they lost to Hearts 6-0 on Saturday - and his team were torn apart by a rampant Celtic side in the second half.
There were, however, complaints about the award of a 15th-minute penalty to Celtic when Mo Sylla was deemed to have fouled Auston Trusty after a VAR review, while Docherty believed Sylla was fouled by Callum McGregor in a passage of play leading up to Celtic's second goal right on the stroke of half time.
“It was a tough one in the end," said Docherty. “I was looking for a reaction against a strong Celtic team and we were good in the first half.
“For the first goal, no Celtic player claimed for the penalty and I think it was soft. The second goal…there was a foul on Mo Sylla and I feel decisions went against us.
"We would have merited going in at 0-0 and then we would have had a chance to regroup. But in the second half, we can’t switch off like we did for the third goal. We then lost poor goals and we addressed that with the group after the game.
“Their pride will be dented and I want that to be the case - but we don’t suddenly become a bad team. We take full responsibility and we have to be more resolute defensively, but we need to get back on the horse now.”
