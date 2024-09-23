Premier Sports Cup semi-final dates and kick-offs revealed - why Celtic v Aberdeen had to be played on certain day
The Scottish Professional Football League have confirmed the dates and kick-off times for the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.
The tie between Celtic and Aberdeen will take place on Saturday, November 2 at Hampden Park with a 5.30pm kick-off. Then on Sunday, November 3, Motherwell and Rangers do battle at 3pm back at the national stadium. Both matches will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.
In the event of a draw after normal time, extra time of 30 minutes will be played. Thereafter, if necessary, a penalty shoot-out will determine the outcome. The SPFL says that ticket information will be announced in due course.
The final is to be played at Hampden Park on Sunday, December 15.
The SPFL were required to schedule the Celtic v Aberdeen semi-final for the Saturday due to the Glasgow club’s Champions League engagement with Leipzig on Tuesday, November 5, with three days required in between the fixtures.
Rangers are the current holders of the competition after overcoming Aberdeen 1-0 in last season’s final.
