Brendan Rodgers not the first victim of Celtic mole

Brendan Rodgers spoke of his disappointment last week after his Celtic team was leaked online - but he is not the first Celtic manager it has happened to.

Rodgers’ starting XIs were shared on social media hours before both the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final hammering over Aberdeen at Hampden and the league win at home to Dundee. "Whoever is putting it out, if it's someone from Celtic, you're not a Celtic supporter because you're not helping Celtic," was the Northern Irishman's blunt message as he vowed to weed out the Parkhead mole.

Rodgers' predecessor, Neil Lennon, experienced similar issues during his second spell in charge of the Hoops when his team was shared the night before an Old Firm match, which his side went on to lose 2-0, in October 2020. Lennon admitted that the situation caused "mistrust and paranoia" as he spoke of the internal harm inflicted on the club as well as the advantage presented to the opposition.

“It’s something I faced the club as well as Brendan Rodgers in his first spell, it’s really disappointing," Lennon told OLBG. “You do all your preparation and you name the team the day before the game and then somebody's leaking it. That can give the opposition in the upper hand or some sort of advantage, you have to go a long way to get an advantage over Celtic at the minute but that still hurts.

“Knowing that somebody within the building or within the club is wanting to leak the team for whatever reason, whether that be financial or not, it’s very disappointing. When you're working hard behind the scenes you want some privacy especially at a big club like Celtic, it causes mistrust and paranoia sometimes.

“You’d subconsciously be looking at innocent people and not knowing if it’s them and it creates a bit of an uncomfortable atmosphere which is totally unnecessary. Especially when the team is going so well at the minute and there's a connection at the minute between the supporters and the team that everyone's enjoying, it’s disappointing.”

Celtic have put their team leak issue aside to enjoy an impressive start to the season that has included notable results in the Champions League as they responded to a 7-1 hammering in Dortmund with a goalless draw at Atalanta and 3-1 home victory over RB Leipzig. Lennon believes the new format that has seen UEFA ditch the group stages of the competition in favour of one 36-team league is benefitting his former club.

“Celtic have improved massively in Europe,” he said. “They had a heavy defeat in Dortmund and they bounced back brilliantly from that with a great point in Atalanta who are another top team. I think that's given them a huge shot in the arm. I thought their performance against RB Leipzig was fantastic. It was like the old days again and the place was bouncing.

“The performance of the team, particularly in the second half, was top class. I think that gives the players and the manager a huge amount of confidence going into their remaining games. I think the new format is good, I think it's fresh, I think it gives everyone a new sort of perspective on the Champions League. You're just taking one game at a time and trying to make the best of it.