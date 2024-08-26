Matt O'Riley has left Celtic for Brighton. | Getty Images

Danish midfielder has penned a five-year deal with EPL side

Celtic have confirmed that Matt O'Riley's transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion has been completed.

The 23-year-old Dane has moved for a Scottish record transfer fee, believed to be in the region of £25 million plus add-ons, and represents a sizeable profit on the player Celtic signed from MK Dons for £1.5m. O'Riley has penned a five-year contract with the Seagulls and could make his debut in Tuesday night's EFL Cup tie at home to Crawley Town.

“He plays a very specialist position," said his new manager at Brighton, Fabian Hurzeler. "He is very good at occupying and attacking the right space. He likes making deep runs, and know when to attack at the right time.

“He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent's penalty area, but he also has a good defensive instinct. That balance makes him special. He is a great character, and has a good ambition to succeed and that's something which is very important for us.”

Celtic thanked O'Riley for his contribution during his two-and-a-half years at Parkhead, where he won six trophies and numerous personal accolades.

A statement on the Celtic website read: "Everyone at Celtic Park wishes Matt O’Riley every success in his move to English Premier League side, Brighton & Hove Albion.

"The midfielder joined the Hoops in the winter transfer window of 2021/22 from Milton Keynes Dons, making his debut against Hearts at Tynecastle in a 2-1 win towards the end of January.

"That was the first of his 124 Celtic games, during which he scored 27 goals. His first goal for the Hoops came in a 3-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie just a fortnight after his debut, while his last goal was on Trophy Day against St Mirren in May as he helped the Celts to a 3-2 victory at the end of a title-winning campaign.

Fabian Hurzeler is delighted to get his man at Brighton. | Getty Images

"The Danish internationalist leaves Celtic having lifted three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup as well as sweeping the boards last season at the club’s Player of the Year awards by winning all three categories - Player, Young Player and Players’ Player of the Year.

"A mark of his input over the past few seasons can also be seen in the number of assists he has accumulated over his time at Celtic – 35 in all.