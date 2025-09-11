Celtic will look to continue their unbeaten start to the new domestic season as they make the journey to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side have started the season with three wins and a draw and are yet to concede a goal in the league, with the reigning champions currently top of the table. They’ll want to show improvement from their last outing, though, which was a dull 0-0 draw against rivals Rangers at Ibrox.

Things are a little different for their hosts, Kilmarnock, with Stuart Kettlewell still searching for his first league win as their new boss. However, with four consecutive draws marked up, he’s also yet to taste defeat. They come into the game on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw with Kettlewell’s former club Motherwell.

The Killie boss has some injuries worries ahead of the clash, while Celtic make the short journey to East Ayrshire potentially missing five first-team stars. The Hoops boss is able to call on several new attacking options for the game, however, with two new signings in line for a debut.

Ahead of the game at Rugby Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Auston Trusty - Celtic - OUT The American defender is currently sidelined with plantar fasciitis, and isn't expected to return until later in the month.

Scott Tiffoney - Kilmarnock - OUT The pacey winger is a doubt the visit of Celtic with a calf injury.

Sebastian Tounekti - Celtic - DEBUT? A £5.2million arrival from Hammarby on deadline day, Tounekti will hope to make his debut against Kilmarnock.