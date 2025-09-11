Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has added to his squad since the draw with Rangers a fortnight ago. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has added to his squad since the draw with Rangers a fortnight ago. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v Celtic injury news: 3 out, 5 doubts as Brendan Rodgers considers introducing duo at Rugby Park

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:09 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Kilmarnock v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday

Celtic will look to continue their unbeaten start to the new domestic season as they make the journey to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side have started the season with three wins and a draw and are yet to concede a goal in the league, with the reigning champions currently top of the table. They’ll want to show improvement from their last outing, though, which was a dull 0-0 draw against rivals Rangers at Ibrox.

Things are a little different for their hosts, Kilmarnock, with Stuart Kettlewell still searching for his first league win as their new boss. However, with four consecutive draws marked up, he’s also yet to taste defeat. They come into the game on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw with Kettlewell’s former club Motherwell.

The Killie boss has some injuries worries ahead of the clash, while Celtic make the short journey to East Ayrshire potentially missing five first-team stars. The Hoops boss is able to call on several new attacking options for the game, however, with two new signings in line for a debut.

Ahead of the game at Rugby Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

The American defender is currently sidelined with plantar fasciitis, and isn't expected to return until later in the month.

1. Auston Trusty - Celtic - OUT

The American defender is currently sidelined with plantar fasciitis, and isn't expected to return until later in the month. | (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group) Photo: SNS Group

The pacey winger is a doubt the visit of Celtic with a calf injury.

2. Scott Tiffoney - Kilmarnock - OUT

The pacey winger is a doubt the visit of Celtic with a calf injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

A £5.2million arrival from Hammarby on deadline day, Tounekti will hope to make his debut against Kilmarnock.

3. Sebastian Tounekti - Celtic - DEBUT?

A £5.2million arrival from Hammarby on deadline day, Tounekti will hope to make his debut against Kilmarnock. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The full-back won't be available for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the Champions League playoff draw with Kairat Almaty last month.

4. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

The full-back won't be available for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the Champions League playoff draw with Kairat Almaty last month. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

