Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal struggles have left one former Celtic star "100 per cent" certain that the Scotland defender is set for a Parkhead return.

The 27-year-old left-back has not played for the Gunners since making a substitute appearance in last year's Community Shield match against Manchester City at Wembley.

He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad but injury disrupted his campaign and restricted him to 22 starts, while he also picked suffered an injury at Euro 2024 which has kept sidelined for the start of the new season.

With his future at the Emirates uncertain, it remains to be seen whether Tierney can force his way back into Mikel Arteta's plans, although his inclusion in the Arsenal Champions League squad for the 2024-25 campaign hints at a possible second chance.

Tierney earned his Celtic a record £25million transfer fee when he made the move to Arsenal in 2019, and he initially established himself as a first-team regular in the Englush Premier League before falling out of the picture at the start of last term.

Rumours of a possible return to Celtic were floated during the summer transfer window but nothing materialised. However, ex-Parkhead winger Aiden McGeady is convinced that an emotional return to his boyhood club will happen at some point, just not now.

Speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Champions League odds, McGeady: "I think 100 per cent it's going to happen at some point, Kieran Tierney returning to Celtic, but the timing on that remains to be seen.

"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't play again for Celtic again, but the whole situation has surprised me because he settled in so well with Arsenal when he first arrived there.

"I don't even think it was a loss of form, maybe down to the injury, and then all of a sudden Mikel Arteta changes his options and finds a different way of playing.

"I’m very surprised that it hasn’t quite happened for him at Arsenal but I can't see him returning to Celtic just now. I still think he'll want to do that slightly later on in his career. But it will 100 per cent happen at some point."

McGeady also reckons that Celtic could be set to moret than treble their money on Adam Idah after raking out £8.5million to sign the Republic of Ireland striker from Norwich City this summer.

Idah enjoyed a successful loan spell at Celtic last season and McGeady reckons his fellow Irishman could be worth up to £30million one day.

"I can understand people questioning the fee for Adam Idah, especially because he didn't start that many games when he came in on loan from Norwich last year," McGeady said.

"But Celtic have the luxury of being able to do that and go and spend £9.5 million on a striker who might not be your first choice immediately, probably similar to Odsonne Edouard.

"When you say pay almost £10 million for a striker who's not unknown but wasn't playing at Norwich you can see why some people are asking questions, but there’s no reason why he can’t turn into a £30 million player down the line.