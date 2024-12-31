The king of Old Firm matches does not plan on stopping at 16

Brendan Rodgers has become a serious authority on Celtic v Rangers matches. Across two spells in charge of the Parkhead club, his record in 20 Old Firm derbies is as impressive as they come: 16 wins, three draws and one defeat.

But no matter whether it is Rodgers’ first taste of the fixture or his 21st, the approach remains the same. The Northern Irishman grew up with the Celtic-Rangers rivalry back in Antrim and still relishes the clashes with his club’s bitterest rival. Of course, why wouldn’t you, when it usually comes up trumps.

If Rodgers is an Old Firm master, then Philippe Clement still remains a novice in such an environment. He has taken charge of Rangers in six such matches and has only picked up a draw, a 3-3 at Ibrox last season. Combined with his team’s poor away form in the Premiership which leaves them 14 points behind Celtic going into the latest derby on Thursday in Govan, Clement is under serious pressure.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers braves the elements during a training session at Lennoxtown ahead of facing Rangers. | SNS Group

The battleground is never a place for sympathy against your biggest foe, but Rodgers knows the lie of the land for Clement right now. After all, there are not many men who truly understand what it is like to be in charge of one of Glasgow’s big two.

“I have empathy for every manager and coach because until the curtains go back and the spotlight is on you, you can never ever even begin to imagine what it feels like,” said Rodgers when asked if he was able to feel for his opposite across the city. “People can sit so close to you and be there, but until you’re charged with leading a team and club and what comes with that, then you’ll never truly get the grasp of it and what it means.

“So, for every coach and manager – particularly every manager – I have real empathy for. Because at times you’re biting your tongue. You’re having to listen or acknowledge people that couldn’t manage their way out of an empty room. And you have to bite your tongue.

“But all you can do and understand and know about football management is that all the words mean nothing … you deliver on the pitch. Your actions, your deeds on the pitch is what brings you success. That’s all you need to worry about. So, going back initially, yes I have empathy for every manager and coach that’s in the position.”

Whatever empathy there is for Clement will be chucked out of the window come 3pm on January 2 when referee Don Robertson starts Celtic’s first match of 2025. The previous year was a rip-roaring success. Only two teams defeated Rodgers’ men and Rangers were not one of them, failing where Hearts and Borussia Dortmund succeeded.

With the gap currently so big between Celtic and Rangers just now, there is a school of thought that Rodgers and his players could afford defeat at Ibrox and still be champions come May. The narrative is that all the pressure is on the hosts, not the visitors - who once again will be without backing from their own fans inside the Govan arena. Rodgers scoffs at such a suggestion.

Celtic defeated Rangers to win the League Cup in December. | SNS Group

“Listen, we will always assume the pressure,” the Northern Irishman said. “We put ourselves under pressure in every game to win and to win well. So nothing changes in this aspect.

“We always stay in a humble way to prepare for games. People look at the gap, but that doesn’t even come into it. We cannot soften up, we will not soften up. We perform for the next game because we know how much this game means to people.

“I went there last season, the first game, under pressure and all the things. Now I go there with 14 points … but there’s no change for us, the mentality is to go and perform and look to play our game. That pressure will always be there and especially a game at Ibrox with no supporters.”

Who else would Celtic rather have right now than Rodgers leading them into battle? Even when his team aren’t quite at their best - as was the case last month when requiring a penalty shootout to dethrone Rangers of the League Cup - he finds a way to prevail. The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss knows that this is the match you simply have to win to make the grade at either side of the great divide.

"It is where you are judged at this level, working at Celtic or Rangers - I think you are judged in these games,” said Rodgers. “I saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst get to a European final and then lose his job not long after because he was losing to Celtic. That is a huge measure here of any manager and I'm fully aware of that, I always have been. Winning is very, very important. Winning against your greatest rivals is very important and the progress of your club is important.”

It was put to Rodgers that his record is a nice one to have in the back pocket, but his response was one of a man clearly salivating at the prospect of adding more triumphs. Victory on Thursday would mean he has enjoyed a career-high 17 wins against both Aberdeen and the Light Blues, more than against any other club.

The Celtic players take in the words of their manager during training. | SNS Group

"It might do later on in life when I reflect on it, the games I've been in,” added Rodgers. “I don't think of that, I think of these like I'm going into my first game. I'm excited by it, excited by the preparation and the game and what the team can deliver. I don't feel any extra kudos because of it. We want to go in there with a professional mindset and work how we have been working - consistently well - and feel the pressure, but play under the pressure. This is what we train for.”