Jota dazzles in first Celtic training sessions as new teammate delivers verdict on returning star

Portuguese winger set for second Celtic debut

There is great anticipation at Celtic over the prospect of Jota making his second debut on Sunday with the returning winger set to feature against Motherwell following his £8m move from Rennes.

Luke McCowan has experienced first hand the kind of damage the Portuguese playmaker can inflict upon Scottish defences having been part of the Dundee side who lost 4-2 to Celtic at Dens Park on November 7, 2021, with Jota contributing two goals and an assist in a man of the match display.

McCowan is now relishing the chance to line up alongside his new teammate, who left Celtic in a £25m move to Saudi Arabia only 18 months ago, after being left dazzled by his ability in his initial training sessions this week.

Jota during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Friday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“He’s been amazing in training so far," McCowan said. "He looked very sharp, just like the last time I watched him. I played against him when he was at Celtic before a couple of years ago.

“It’s great to have him in the building. I hadn’t met him before but he’s such a nice guy. He’s immediately gelled back in, probably just like he did previously.

“What will he bring to our team? He’s similar to Nicolas Kuhn. He takes the ball and travels with it. He drives forward, commits people and wants to get shots off or assist goals. So by doing that I’m sure he’ll help the team.

“I didn’t like watching him when I played against him. Because he was usually terrorising my team. But as a fan, I’d watch the derby games and some of the goals he scored in them were special. He had a swagger about him and hopefully he’ll have that again."

Jota could be joined by another new arrival before the transfer deadline following reports that Celtic are in talks with Sevilla over a potential loan deal with option to buy for striker Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian international previously played under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, who paid £25million to sign him from Manchester City in 2017.

Celtic's Adam Idah (centre) scored a Champions League double against Aston Villa in midweek. | PA

The departure of Kyogo Furahashi, who joined Rennes for £10m while Jota was moving in the opposite direction, has put Celtic into the market for a new striker before Monday’s transfer deadline to provide competition for Adam Idah. McCowan was delighted to see the Republic Ireland international answer his critics with a Champions League double in the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“You always want to see one of your team-mates do well and that was the case with Adam, especially with Kyogo leaving,” McCowan added. “I think he’s said himself, he’s got big shoes to fill and a lot of goals to replace.

“But I’m sure the big man will do it. To kick it off by scoring two goals away from home in the Champions League, you can’t really beat that. So I was delighted for him on Wednesday night because he put in a lot of hard work against Villa.

“The players here realise how good Adam is and know the quality he brings. We see it every day in training. He showed it last season and I’m sure the big man’s form will continue to go well.