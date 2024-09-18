Celtic hero lasted just six games in charge

Neil Lennon has hit out at the "incredibly unprofessional" treatment he received in Romania during his short-lived spell as manager of Rapid Bucharest.

The former Celtic boss was appointed in May but was sacked last month after just six matches in charge following a run of five draws and a defeat which left Rapid sitting 12th in the 16-team SuperLiga.

Lennon, who has also had spells in charge at Bolton Wanderers and Omonia Nicosia, was relieved of his duties along with backroom staff Iain Brunskill, Andrew Liddell and Kyirakos Televantos on August 20.

A club statement from Rapid on Lennon's departure read: "We thank him for all his dedication and energy on the Rapidu bench, especially since he has been through difficult times lately, and we wish him much success in the future!"

Lennon, who had two spells in charge of Celtic and also captained the club as a player, had been at home in Northern Ireland a few weeks prior to his sacking following the death of his mother.

He admitted that the manner of his Rapid exit left a bitter taste.

Addressing his dismissal with Romanian outlet Sport Pe Surse, Lennon said: "I will speak when the time is right. We (not his entire staff) were treated very badly by certain people in the media. You know who I'm talking about. It was incredibly unprofessional."

In response to a question over whether he now wanted a break from the game, Lennon said he was hoping to return to management "as soon as possible."