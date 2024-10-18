'I would've loved it': 23-cap striker claims both Celtic and Rangers tried to sign him
Former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that he came close to joining both Celtic and Rangers.
Hasselbaink enjoyed a distinguished playing career between 1990 and 2008, representing clubs such as Leeds United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He won 23 caps for the Dutch, scoring nine goals, before moving into a coaching career which encompasses managerial stints at Burton Albion and QPR.
Now 52-years-old and most recently an assistant coach for Gareth Southgate at England, Hasselbaink has revealed that both sides of the Old Firm came in for him as a player.
"I would’ve loved to have played in Scotland during my career and I came close to playing for both Rangers and Celtic,” Hasselbaink said.
"First it was Rangers who came in for me when Dick Advocaat was at the club but it didn’t quite happen. Then Celtic came in but it never materialised.”
Adding in an interview with Boylesports, Hasselbaink continued: "They are two massive clubs who I would’ve loved to have played for, they have such an amazing history, but it didn’t quite happen."
