What channel is Red Star Belgrade v Celtic on? TV and live stream details plus team news
Celtic begin their Europa League campaign this week when they take on Red Star Belgrade away from home.
Brendan Rodgers’ men dropped down from the Champions League after losing their play-off tie against Kairat Almaty last month and have been pitted against the Serbians, Braga, Sturm Graz, Midtjylland, Roma, Bologna and Utrecht in the Europa League main phase.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Red Star Belgrade v Celtic match details
The Europa League match between Red Star Belgrade and Celtic takes place on Wednesday, Septembern 24 at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
Red Star Belgrade v Celtic TV channel
TNT Sports have the broadcast rights for this Europa League match and will be showing it on TNT Sports 2.
Red Star Belgrade v Celtic live stream
TNT Sports will show the match across all of its online platforms.
Red Star Belgrade v Celtic team news
Celtic could welcome back right-back Anthony Ralston, who trained ahead of the match. Fellow defender Auston Trusty is stepping up his recovery from plantar fasciitis but Alistair Johnston is still out, as is winger Jota, who is recovering from ACL surgery.
An all-Romanian officiating team will be in charge of proceedings in Belgrade. The referee is Radu Petrescu and will be assisted by Radu Ghinguleac and Mircea Mihail Grigoriu, with Andrei Chivulete appointed as the fourth official. On VAR duties it will be Italian official Michael Fabbri, and he will be assisted by Marcel Birsan. .
