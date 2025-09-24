Full details ahead of Celtic’s first Europa League match of the season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic begin their Europa League campaign this week when they take on Red Star Belgrade away from home.

Brendan Rodgers’ men dropped down from the Champions League after losing their play-off tie against Kairat Almaty last month and have been pitted against the Serbians, Braga, Sturm Graz, Midtjylland, Roma, Bologna and Utrecht in the Europa League main phase.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Star Belgrade v Celtic will take place at Rajko Mitic Stadium. | Getty Images

Red Star Belgrade v Celtic match details

The Europa League match between Red Star Belgrade and Celtic takes place on Wednesday, Septembern 24 at Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Red Star Belgrade v Celtic TV channel

TNT Sports have the broadcast rights for this Europa League match and will be showing it on TNT Sports 2.

Red Star Belgrade v Celtic live stream

TNT Sports will show the match across all of its online platforms.

Red Star Belgrade v Celtic team news

Celtic could welcome back right-back Anthony Ralston, who trained ahead of the match. Fellow defender Auston Trusty is stepping up his recovery from plantar fasciitis but Alistair Johnston is still out, as is winger Jota, who is recovering from ACL surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad