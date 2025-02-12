Full details ahead of Celtic v Bayern Munich Champions League tie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are back in Champions League action this week when they take on German side Bayern Munich in the play-off round.

After finishing in the top 24 of the newly-revamped league phase, Celtic’s reward is a meeting with the German giants and current Bundesliga leaders, with the first leg in Glasgow followed by the return leg on Tuesday February 18 in Bavaria.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic Park will play host to the first leg between Celtic and Bayern Munich. | SNS Group

Celtic v Bayern Munich match details

The Champions League play-off match between Celtic and Bayern Munich takes place on Wednesday, February 12 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Celtic v Bayern Munich TV channel

The live Champions League rights in the United Kingdom belong to TNT Sports. The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.

Celtic v Bayern Munich live stream

TNT Sports will also show the game live on its website. Celtic TV will not be showing the game on their pay-per-view platforms,

Celtic v Bayern Munich highlights

The highlights of the play-off round will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daizen Maeda is available for Celtic after getting a two-game ban reduced on appeal. | SNS Group

Celtic v Bayern Munich team news

Celtic will have defender Cameron Carter-Vickers available for the visit of Bayern Munich after shrugging off a minor niggle. Midfielder Paulo Bernardo is also set to recover from a slight ankle sprain last weekend, but winger James Forrest remains out with a broken foot.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is doubt with a thigh strain, while midfielder Hiroki Ito is nursing a foot issue. Midfielder Joao Palhinha and forward Serge Gnabry hope to recover from illness.

Celtic v Bayern Munich referee and VAR