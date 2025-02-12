What channel is Celtic v Bayern Munich on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Celtic are back in Champions League action this week when they take on German side Bayern Munich in the play-off round.
After finishing in the top 24 of the newly-revamped league phase, Celtic’s reward is a meeting with the German giants and current Bundesliga leaders, with the first leg in Glasgow followed by the return leg on Tuesday February 18 in Bavaria.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Celtic v Bayern Munich match details
The Champions League play-off match between Celtic and Bayern Munich takes place on Wednesday, February 12 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Celtic v Bayern Munich TV channel
The live Champions League rights in the United Kingdom belong to TNT Sports. The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2.
Celtic v Bayern Munich live stream
TNT Sports will also show the game live on its website. Celtic TV will not be showing the game on their pay-per-view platforms,
Celtic v Bayern Munich highlights
The highlights of the play-off round will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm on Wednesday.
Celtic v Bayern Munich team news
Celtic will have defender Cameron Carter-Vickers available for the visit of Bayern Munich after shrugging off a minor niggle. Midfielder Paulo Bernardo is also set to recover from a slight ankle sprain last weekend, but winger James Forrest remains out with a broken foot.
Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is doubt with a thigh strain, while midfielder Hiroki Ito is nursing a foot issue. Midfielder Joao Palhinha and forward Serge Gnabry hope to recover from illness.
Celtic v Bayern Munich referee and VAR
Jesús Gil Manzano from Spain will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by compatriots Diego Barbero and Ángel Nevado. Carlos del Cerro Grande - also from Spain - is the VAR.
