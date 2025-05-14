Former Celtic chairman and Scottish FA president dies as tribute paid to 'wonderful person'

Grandfather of John McGinn passes away aged 92

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack McGinn, the former Celtic chairman and Scottish Football Association president, has died aged 92, his family have announced.

McGinn spent almost 40 years in the football environment with Celtic and the Scottish game’s governing body. A statement said he “passed away peacefully at St Margaret’s Hospice in Clydebank surrounded by family and friends”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGinn first started working for Celtic in the mid-1960s as the first editor of the Celtic View, the first club newspaper in British football. He later took on a senior role in the club’s commercial department and joined the board, becoming chairman in 1986.

Jack McGinn, the former Scottish FA president, has died aged 92. | SNS Group

He stepped down as chairman in 1991 and left the Celtic board months after Fergus McCann’s takeover in 1994. He had several roles with the SFA before becoming president in 1997 and stepping down six years later.

He is survived by his eight children. His youngest son, Francis, said: “My dad was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by us all.

“As a dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, we couldn’t have asked for anyone better. He lived a long, happy and fulfilling life and we all take great comfort from the fact that he is now at peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of the family, I’d like to thank Sister Rita and all her team at St Margaret’s Hospice and all of the wonderful NHS staff for helping my dad to be as comfortable as possible in the past weeks and months.”

McGinn was the grandfather of three successful footballing brothers – former St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn, Motherwell skipper Paul McGinn and Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

Celtic chairman pays tribute

Celtic were “extremely saddened” by the news and added that the former newspaper executive had “always remained a dedicated Celtic supporter and he was a regular presence at Celtic Park over the past few years”.

Chairman Peter Lawwell added: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Jack’s family following his sad passing. I first met Jack 35 years ago, and he was a fine, humble, unassuming man, a true Celtic man who always did his very best for the club he loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gave his full energy and commitment to Celtic across a number of roles, often in difficult times for the club but always working in the best interests of Celtic. I know he will be sadly missed by his family, friends and so many people at the club. We send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers.”