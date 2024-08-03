Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon returns home from Romania due to family emergency

Mark Atkinson
Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Comment
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 15:34 BST
The Northern Irishman’s mother is seriously ill after spending time in hospital

Rapid Bucharest manager Neil Lennon has returned home due to a family emergency.

According to the Romanian club, the Northern Irishman’s mother is in “a very serious condition” after suffering a second heart attack following several weeks in hospital.

Former Celtic, Bolton and Hibernian boss Lennon, 53, was appointed by Rapid in May and has come under pressure from fans in recent weeks.

“Today, Neil Lennon had to return to Ireland due to a family emergency,” read a club statement.

“His mother is in a very serious condition, after a period of several weeks of hospitalisation. Last night she suffered her second heart attack, and the next 48 hours are going to be critical.

“The family called Neil home so that they could get through this difficult moment together.”

Neil Lennon has returned home from Rapid Bucharestplaceholder image
Neil Lennon has returned home from Rapid Bucharest | SNS Group

Earlier this week, the club defended Lennon following a poor start to the season and amid claims in the Romanian media that he urinated on the training pitch.

Rapid have taken only two points from three league games ahead of hosting Sepsi on Monday evening.

Lennon’s assistant, Iain Brunskill, has been placed in temporary charge of the team.

“The health of those close to us is always important, that’s why we are with our coach and we are waiting for him to come back with good news, so that he can be present on the bench for Monday’s match,” continued the statement.

“We stay together, especially in difficult times, and we keep our trust.”

