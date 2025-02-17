Former Celtic and Hearts coach exits top-flight club after left-field arrival
Stevie Frail has penned an emotional farewell to Motherwell after he left the club following the arrival of Michael Wimmer as manager.
Frail had been in caretaker charge of the Fir Park side following Stuart Kettlewell’s departure last month and was in the dugout for Saturday’s 3-0 Premiership defeat by Ross County. However, Wimmer has brought his trusted No 2 Ahmet Koc to Lanarkshire and as a result, Frail has been deemed surplus to requirements.
A respected coach within the Scottish game, Frail spent time behind the scenes at Morton, Hearts, Celtic, Northern Ireland and Motherwell before joining the Motherwell set-up in 2023. He said it has been “an honour” to work at Fir Park.
In a statement on the Motherwell website, Frail wrote: “I have loved my time here. It’s been a brilliant two years. I wasn’t looking to get back into coaching until I got the call, but I’m so glad I came in.
“It’s been an honour and a privilege to work with brilliant people at this club. It’s sad it came to the end it has, as I would have liked to have signed off with a win. It was on me to get a result for these players but it wasn’t to be.
“I also want to thank and say goodbye to the fans, we have had some brilliant moments together that will live with me forever.
“Finally, I wish Michael and his staff every success in the future, and I hope they can enhance and take forward the good work that has been done here in the last two years. I’m leaving behind good people who I now consider my friends, everyone is pulling the same direction and I hope everything works out well for the players and staff.”
