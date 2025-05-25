Forgotten Scotland striker scores first EPL goal as Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney leaves Arsenal in style
Celtic-bound Scotland defender Kieran Tierney signed off on his Arsenal career with a rare goal as the Gunners finished off their English Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win at Southampton.
Tierney’s six-year association with Arsenal comes to an end this summer, with his deal expiring at the end of the month. The 27-year-old has agreed a pre-contract with Celtic and will return to the Parkhead side on a free transfer.
Tierney has not been a first-team regular under current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his time at the Emirates has been blighted by injury. However, he was able to say goodbye with only his fifth goal for the club by netting the opener at St Mary’s.
Arsenal took the lead on 43 minutes. Ben White’s low cross from the right was beautifully pitched, and there at the near post sweeping across the ball from five yards out was Tierney who tapped in his first league goal since Boxing Day 2021 to the delight of travelling fans.
Southampton restored parity in the second half, with their goal coming from forgotten Scotland striker Ross Stewart, who has spent most of his Saints career on the sidelines due to injury. The 28-year-old former Ross County and Sunderland man rose powerfully above two defenders to head the ball back over his own shoulder and in past the dive of David Raya.
Stewart on scoresheet
It was Stewart’s first goal for Southampton since joining two years ago and was netted in front of the club’s new manager Will Still, who was announced earlier in the day on a three-year deal.
Arsenal would have the final say, however, with Martin Odegaard sidestepping Will Smallbone and lashing in the winner to send his side out with a win.
