Forgotten Celtic star 'proving a sensation' at loan club amid talk of £8m fee and national call-up
Alexandro Bernabei may be a forgotten man at Celtic but the Argentine is proving such a big hit out on loan that he has been touted for a call-up to the wrong national team.
The 24-year-old left-back moved to Parkhead from Lanus in his homeland for £3.8million in July 2022 and made 28 appearances for the Hoops before drifting out of the first-team picture under Brendan Rodgers last season. He was shipped out on loan to Internacional in March in a deal that is due to expire in January 2025 and has recaptured his form in the Brazilian top flight with three goals and three assists across 20 matches earning rave reviews.
There were even calls for Bernabei to be called up to the Brazil squad - even though he has no connection to the country and previously represented Argentina at Under-23 level - after he starred in a 2-0 win over Fluminese on Friday. Tim Vickery, the South American football correspondent for BBC Sport, wrote on X: "Celtic fans might be interested to know that Bernabei is proving a sensation in Brazil with Internacional. One journo - unaware that he is Argentine - even wanted him to be called up by Brazil." Asked by one Celtic fan whether the praise for his performances was for attacking or defensive contributions, Vickery replied: "Very attacking - 2 assists tonight in a 2-0 win."
While a call-up for Brazil is clearly out of the question, Bernabei is believed to be on the radar of Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, according to reports in his homeland.
Brazilian media also state that Internacional want to keep the full-back beyond the end of his loan deal but claim they are being priced out of a permanent move after Celtic set an £8m asking price. Internacional president Alessandro Barcellos has described the fee as "unaffordable" and will instead try to extend the player’s loan for another year. Bernabei is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2027.
