21 y/o to be handed maiden Parkhead chance

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are set to hand Johnny Kenny his maiden first-team opportunity as the striker prepares to return from a fruitful loan spell at Shamrock Rovers.

The young Irishman has yet to make a first team appearance for the Parkhead side since joining under Ange Postecoglou on a five-year contract from Sligo Rovers in January 2022. He has spent the past two years on loan back in his homeland with Shamrock and after netting five times across 2023, a more productive 2024 campaign has yielded 18 goals in 36 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His impressive tally also includes five goals in Europe, with a match-winning double in a Champions League qualifier against Vikingur followed by three strikes in the Conference League against Rapid Vienna, The New Saints and Larne. His goals have helped put Shamrock on the brink of a place in the Conference League play-off round as they currently sit 10th in the table - seven places above Hearts - with two matches remaining against Boruc and Chelsea.

Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny has been in sensational form for Shamrock Rovers. | Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Kenny's form in Ireland has turned the head of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international now set to earn his long-awaited chance in the Parkhead first-team. Rodgers has a vacancy for a third-choice striker in his squad after losing Rocco Vata to Watford during the summer with Kenny in line to provide back-up for Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah in the second half of the season.

Kenny's loan contract at Shamrock is due to expire on December 31 meaning he would be available to return to Celtic in time for the Old Firm fixture against Rangers at Ibrox on January 2. That will come as a blow to Shamrock boss Stephen Bradley, who spoke last month of his desire to extend Kenny's loan for another year.