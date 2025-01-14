59 y/o highlights ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Ange Postecoglou has had to develop a thick skin across his career in football which has included experience of managing Celtic against Rangers in Old Firm derbies.

However, the 59-year-old Tottenham boss was left disgusted by the “vile and detestable” chants he received from a minority of supporters during Sunday’s FA Cup tie away to Tamworth.

Spurs made hard work of last weekend’s third-round clash at the Vanarama National League outfit before they won 3-0 after extra time.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Tamworth at The Lamb Ground. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Postecoglou’s side turn their focus to Wednesday’s trip to rivals Arsenal but asked if he could expect another hostile atmosphere at the Emirates after an uncompromising welcome at the Lamb Ground on Sunday, the 59-year-old highlighted some of the “unacceptable” behaviour he experienced.

“As I said after the game, credit to Andy (Peaks) and his players and the people of Tamworth at the football club. I thought they did themselves proud on the day with the way they presented everything,” the former Celtic boss explained.

“(I’d say) 90 per cent of the crowd were very good and enjoyed the banter. There was 10 per cent who were pretty unacceptable.

“The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, but we’re kind of expected to be the bigger person. I would have loved to have turned around and not be the bigger person in that moment, but you deal with it and go on.”

A clip went viral on Sunday of Tamworth fans directly behind Postecoglou’s away dugout repeatedly calling the former Celtic boss a “w*****” before the 59-year-old broke out into a smile. However, moments earlier a small section of the Lambs’ support had chanted “f** Aussie b*****” at Postecoglou.

Emotions will also be high for Wednesday’s north London derby, with plenty at stake for both clubs as Arsenal’s season is in danger of petering out after back-to-back defeats in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Spurs, meanwhile, are 12th in the Premier League after a horror run of injuries and suspensions has contributed to a lack of consistency with only one victory from their last eight fixtures in the division.

Postecoglou described this match “as big as they ever come”, adding: “You understand it is a standalone fixture in that it means a hell of a lot to our supporters and to our club. So, that’s the focus and that is what we’ve got to hone in on in terms of us wanting to really bring our best performance of the day so we can make our supporters happy.

“It’s like being up in Glasgow, you’re well aware and know what it means and the ramifications of both the positive and negative. I’ve been on it for the first game. This year is as big as they ever come, especially for us and our season. We have to start winning games in the league and no better place to start.”