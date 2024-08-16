'Don't try too hard' - Brendan Rodgers' message to one in-form Celtic player revealed
Adam Idah admits that he is yet to hold serious conversations with manager Brendan Rodgers since joining Celtic this summer - but has been left in no doubt that his now permanent gaffer is the man to bring out the best in him.
The duo have been reacquainted after Celtic agreed a potential fee of above £9 million for Idah with Norwich City to turn last season's loan move into a definitive transfer. Rodgers rejuvenated the Irish striker's fortunes, as the 23-year-old was struggling for first-team football at Carrow Road before making a huge impact at Parkhead, winning the Premiership title and scoring the crucial goal in Celtic's Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers.
Idah credits Rodgers as one of the main factors for finding his A-game and says the clear message he has given him as a Celtic player has paid of handsomely. "He's seen me before when I was at Norwich," said Idah. "I think he's seen what qualities I've got. It's just to simplify things. Don't try too hard. Be you. I think having a manager that has that confidence in you is massive for me and just makes everything so simple for me. I think what he's done for me has been huge and I'm just delighted to carry it on.
"I haven't spoken to him too much yet, but I'm sure there's lots of things that I can improve on. I think this club is the perfect place for me to develop on things that I do need to improve on. I'm sure I'll sit down with lots of the staff and briefly go over some things, what I can do better and what I need to maintain. I think this is the best place for me to come and go to the next level."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.