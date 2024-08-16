'Don't try too hard' - Brendan Rodgers' message to one in-form Celtic player revealed

Manager knows how to get best out of new Celtic striker

Adam Idah admits that he is yet to hold serious conversations with manager Brendan Rodgers since joining Celtic this summer - but has been left in no doubt that his now permanent gaffer is the man to bring out the best in him.

The duo have been reacquainted after Celtic agreed a potential fee of above £9 million for Idah with Norwich City to turn last season's loan move into a definitive transfer. Rodgers rejuvenated the Irish striker's fortunes, as the 23-year-old was struggling for first-team football at Carrow Road before making a huge impact at Parkhead, winning the Premiership title and scoring the crucial goal in Celtic's Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers.

Adam Idah and Brendan Rodgers have been reunited once again. | SNS Group

Idah credits Rodgers as one of the main factors for finding his A-game and says the clear message he has given him as a Celtic player has paid of handsomely. "He's seen me before when I was at Norwich," said Idah. "I think he's seen what qualities I've got. It's just to simplify things. Don't try too hard. Be you. I think having a manager that has that confidence in you is massive for me and just makes everything so simple for me. I think what he's done for me has been huge and I'm just delighted to carry it on.