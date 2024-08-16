'Don't really feel it' - The Celtic player completely unfazed by certain pressure

New Irish striker at ease with what is expected of him by £9m price tag

Adam Idah plans on becoming Celtic's main main in attack and believes Parkhead is the place for him to take his game "to the next level" after penning a five-year contract with club.

Idah's return to Celtic after last season's successful loan spell was confirmed earlier this week after Celtic agreed a fee with Norwich City which could eclipse £9 million after add-ons. The Irishman could become the most expensive signing in Celtic's history, but unfazed by the amount of money spent on him, Idah now plans on cementing his place as Celtic's No 1 striker amid competition from Kyogo Furuhashi.

"I know people say there's a lot of pressure and of course there is pressure, but I don't really feel it," said Idah. "The reception I got from the fans is amazing. I've never experienced anything like that and it motivates me more to score more goals and to be better.

“It's the same with the boys - the mentality they have in the changing room to go and win every single game. I've not seen that before and to be that professional is unbelievable. I think it's a lot different down in England in terms of there's not as much demand on you and you come up here and you have to win every game. I think that's something I enjoy and what I thrive on."

Asked if his goal is to become the main man in attack, Idah continued: "Yes, of course. I think the majority of players don't go to a club to think, I'm just going to sit there. Obviously, I want to do the best for myself, but I said it before, regardless of if I start the game or if I'm on the bench, I'm always going to give my all. We've got such a great team. You've got Kyogo there as well, who's a fantastic player. Yes, I want to push as hard as I can, but I'm willing to do the best I can."