Controversial Celtic penalty award branded 'extreme case' as SFA warned they have 'set precedent'

Kilmarnock boss calls for consistency in penalty decisions

Stuart Kettlewell has called for consistency in penalty awards following the controversial spot-kick which helped Celtic to a last-gasp 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

The Killie boss was left irate at John Beaton’s decision to give the champions a stoppage-time penalty following a VAR check after James Forrest’s shot hit defender Robbie Deas’ boot before bouncing onto team-mate Lewis Mayo’s hand – deemed to be in an unnatural position – with Hoops debutant Kelechi Iheanacho converting from the spot.

Speaking ahead of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against St Mirren at Rugby Park on Friday night, Kettlewell revealed he did not contact Willie Collum, head of referee operations at the Scottish Football Association, as “there’s a chain of decisions and thought processes and statements that have kind of told us that that can be given as a penalty”.

But he will be keeping an eye out for a consistent application of the rules going forward.

Kilmarnock player surround referee John Beaton at full-time following the controversial decision to award Celtic a late penalty. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He said: “Where I go now is in my conclusion is that we’ll be seeing a lot of penalties and a lot that people are going to be really, really frustrated by.

“Now what I’ll question is, if those instances aren’t given as penalties, then that one (against Killie) was wrong. If they are given, then there’s a consistency in that.

“So whether it’s against us, whether it’s for us, whether it’s Friday night or whether it goes further down the line, I think I’ll be speaking for the vast majority of people that have a vested interest in Scottish football and tell you we don’t want to see them given as penalties.

“It has been talked about a number of times about where do we pitch the bar and what do the clubs want to see as the stakeholders, and I would be amazed if you speak to any clubs that want that to be given as a penalty.

“But now I believe we’ve set a standard in what’s going to be a penalty.

“So I would envisage that those types of scenarios, and maybe even not as harsh as that, I would imagine that they will now be given as penalties.

“What I’m saying is there has to be a consistency in the decision-making within the games.

“I know that everything’s not identical. Everything’s not always exactly as that one was. I thought that (on Sunday) was an extreme case.

“I think we could all see that the ball’s not heading towards the goal. And so, as I say, I’m somebody that likes clarity, likes consistency, same as everybody else.

“I have a lot of conversations with a lot of different people within Scottish football; the media, coaching staff, players, punters, people that have got that best interests of Scottish football, and I don’t think we want to see that.